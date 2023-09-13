PMA objects to CM’s raids on hospitals

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has termed the chief minister’s raids on hospitals just political gimmicks and publicity.

In an emergency meeting held at PMA House, presided over by Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore, the office-bearers said that the suspension of the MS of the hospital where the chief minister visited had become a routine. However, in most hospitals, the power rests with the chief executive. They said that hospital reforms were possible not by suspension of MS and doctors but by increasing funds and administrative capacity of the health department.

The PMA demanded the chief minister focus on law and order in the province, the rampant rise in sugar and flour prices and inflation. Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Irum Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Riaz Zulqernain Aslam and other members participated in the meeting.