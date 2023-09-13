Rhino kills keeper, injures another in Austria zoo

VIENNA: A rhinoceros attacked and killed one zookeeper and severely injured another in its enclosure in the Austrian city of Salzburg, authorities said on Tuesday.
The deadly attack occurred in the early morning hours, when a keeper was carrying out routine tasks in the Salzburg Zoo´s rhino cage, police said in a statement. “For reasons still unknown, a rhino attacked a 33-year-old woman zookeeper”, who succumbed to her injuries on the spot, authorities said.
In an attempt to scare the animal away, another keeper, “a 34-year-old Austrian man, was also attacked... and seriously injured,” police added. The injured zookeeper was taken to a local hospital.
