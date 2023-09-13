Egypt ban on face veil in schools sparks debate

CAIRO: A ban on wearing the face veil in Egyptian schools announced by the government this week sparked debate on social media on Tuesday with critics condemning it as “tyrannical”.

The education ministry decision, announced in the state-run newspaper Akhbar al-Youm on Monday, applies to both state and independent schools. It bans the niqab, an all-encompassing black garment that leaves only the eyes visible and is worn by a small minority of Egyptian women. The decision leaves optional the hijab, the headscarf worn by a much larger number of women.

The choice must be made according to the “wishes of the pupil, without pressure or coercion from any party except her legal guardian, who must be informed of the choice,” the decree said.