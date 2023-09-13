Bahrain prisoners suspend mass hunger strike after 36 days

DUBAI: Prisoners in Bahrain have suspended a mass hunger strike after 36 days following a pledge from the Gulf monarchy´s authorities to improve conditions, activists said on Tuesday.

At least 800 inmates joined the strike, which was the biggest in Bahrain´s history, according to the activists who said some prisoners´ health was deteriorating. Bahraini authorities have said 121 inmates took part. Dozens of people have held scattered protests almost daily in support of the prisoners, in echoes of the large-scale demonstrations that rocked the tiny island state in 2011.