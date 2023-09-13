Venice gives green light to ticket ‘experiment’ for tourists

ROME: Venice officials agreed on Tuesday to test a fee on day tourists to the overcrowded historic centre, weeks after Unesco warned it could list the city as an at-risk world heritage site.

The Venice city council voted in favour of a limited test, to begin next spring, of a long-debated ticketing system that critics say will nevertheless do little to stem the hordes of tourists who descend each year.

Day visitors will face a five euro ($5.40) charge for entry into the historic centre. Authorities have debated for years -- without taking concrete action -- over how best to regulate the millions of visitors to the famous watery city, who come anxious to see sights including St Mark´s Square, the Rialto Bridge and its countless picturesque canals.