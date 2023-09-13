Austria reopens embassy in Baghdad after 30 years

BAGHDAD: Austria reopened its embassy in Iraq´s capital Baghdad on Tuesday after a 30-year absence, in what was hailed as a sign of a return to stability.
“We are back and we mean business,” Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told the opening ceremony of the mission, located in the downtown Babylon Rotana Hotel. Iraq is a “key country” in the region, he said.
“It plays an extremely important role in the stability and security of the entire region.” Ten businesspeople joined him from companies ready to invest, he said, ranging from the energy, health and telecom sectors to transport and infrastructure.
