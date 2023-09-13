Iraq asks Sweden to extradite blasphemer

STOCKHOLM: Baghdad has asked Sweden to extradite Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, who stoked international outrage by desecrating the Holy Quran, he and his lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.
“Iraq wants him extradited because he burnt a Quran outside the mosque (in Stockholm) in June,” lawyer David Hall told AFP after Swedish police questioned Momika in connection with the extradition request.
“To be extradited to another country, the law (in Sweden) dictates that the crime has to be a crime in both Sweden and Iraq,” Hall said. Burning Islam´s holy book “is not a crime inSweden, so it´s not possible for Sweden to extradite him.”
