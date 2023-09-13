FIH withdraws hosting right of Olympics qualifier from Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has claimed that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on the intervention of government in PHF affairs has withdrawn the hosting right of the Olympic qualifier event from Pakistan.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Lahore from 13th to 21st January 2024. The PHF in a statement stated that FIH communicated this decision to it, citing interference in the affairs of the PHF as the primary reasons for the withdrawal. “FIH has withdrawn hosting from Pakistan due to serious concerns. International events necessitate government cooperation and support, provided by Pakistan's government, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and the Pakistan Sports Board.

Organising an event like the Olympic Qualifier without the Government of Pakistan's support is impossible,” said a PHF official and added that the hosting of the Olympic qualifier event in Pakistan was being withdrawn.

“The PHF had been diligently preparing for this opportunity. However, it's worth noting that India had voiced significant reservations regarding Pakistan's role as the host for the Olympic qualifier event,” he said.

Former FIH President Narendra Batra openly criticised the decision to grant Pakistan the right to host the qualifier and raised concerns regarding the state of hockey infrastructure at the venue.

As of now, FIH has not revealed details about the new host for the withdrawn Olympic qualifiers. The official letter to the PHF stated, “At present, PHF is not in a position to host these marquee events.”