Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role

LONDON: Jofra Archer attended England´s training session at The Oval on Tuesday to spark hopes he could yet feature at next month´s World Cup in India.

Fast bowler Archer delivered the Super Over as England defeated New Zealand in a dramatic 2019 final at Lord´s to become 50-over world champions. But the 28-year-old´s career has since been blighted by injuries and Archer has yet to feature in a competitive match this season following a stress fracture in his right elbow.

As a result, he was left out of England´s provisional 15-man squad for the World Cup but, should he prove his fitness, there is still time for him to be chosen as a travelling reserve. He could then feature in India should a fellow England bowler be struck down by injury.

Archer came off his long run for a significant spell during a net session as England trained ahead of Wednesday´s third one-day international against New Zealand.

"He looks in a good place. I don´t know where he´s at fitness wise but he´s bowling good wheels (pace) out there today (Tuesday)," David Willey, dropped from England´s squad in 2019 to make way for Archer, said.

"Everyone knows how good is he is, what he´s capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news."