Rubiales summoned to appear in Spanish court over forced kiss

MADRID: Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales must appear in court on Friday in connection with the investigation into his forcible kiss on Jenni Hermoso´s lips after the Women´s World Cup final.

Rubiales has been summoned to appear at 1200 local time (1000 GMT) before an examining magistrate "to be heard as an accused" and to respond to accusations of "sexual assault", a Madrid court said in a statement Tuesday.

The 46-year-old kissed Hermoso following Spain´s triumph in Sydney on August 20, which she says was not consensual, while Rubiales insists it was.

Judge Francisco de Jorge of the National Court admitted a complaint against Rubiales on Monday filed by Spanish prosecutors last week regarding alleged "crimes of sexual assault and "coercion". Under a recent reform of the Spanish penal code, a non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault, a criminal category that groups together all types of sexual violence.

The penalties for a forced kiss can range from a fine to four years in prison, according to sources from the public prosecutors´ office. Rubiales stepped down as the Spanish football federation´s president on Sunday but continued to defend himself over the kiss.

"I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails," Rubiales wrote in an open letter. An open letter published by Rubiales on Sunday night, he said he had informed the federation he was also stepping down as a vice-president of European football governing body UEFA.

"After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," said Rubiales in the letter.

"Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither for the federation nor for Spanish football.

"Among other things, because there are powers that be that will prevent my return." Rubiales, who insists the kiss was consensual, said he did not want Spanish football to be hurt by "such a disproportionate campaign" against him. "I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails," he wrote.

Rubiales said his departure would contribute "stability" to the 2030 men´s World Cup bid in which Spain are involved. As the pressure ramped up in recent weeks on him to quit, Rubiales´ mother Angeles Bejar went on a hunger strike in protest, locking herself in a church.

Hermoso, 33, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, has said the unwanted kiss left her feeling "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault", with a statement on social media describing it as "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part".