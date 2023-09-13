Sialkot, Hyderabad win Hanif Trophy matches

LAHORE: Sialkot and Hyderabad registered their first victories of the season, winning their games against Larkana and Karachi Whites, respectively.

Islamabad and Bahawalpur are both comfortably placed to chase their targets on the final day, with the former trailing by 48 runs and the latter requiring 107 to win with eight wickets inhand.

Islamabad vs AJK

Islamabad started the day comfortably at 375-6. They added 30 more runs to their total before declaring their innings at 405-9.

AJK started their second innings with a deficit of 126 runs. Opener Javed Ali fell victim to Mohammad Arham after scoring 17 runs. Nadeem Khalil was removed for a duck. A 44-run-stand between Naveed Malik and Hasnain Shamir helped.

Bowling out the opposition for 174, Islamabad were firmly in control at the end of the day’s play, with only 48 needed to win.

Larkana vs Sialkot

At the start of the day, Larkana’s second innings read 98-5 on the board. They scraped to 142 before they were bowled out by the Sialkot in 58.2 overs. Mohsin Raza’s gritty 45 helped his side gain a fighting chance.

Sialkot began their second batting innings with the target of 140 on board. Opener Tahir Baig was removed for a duck. Subsequently, batters Salman Khan and Aamir Sohail tried to pitch in but lost their wickets after scoring 34 and 22, respectively.

However, the three fallen wickets did not deter Sialkot. A partnership between Mohsin Riaz and Ayaz Tasawwar solidified the chase. A Half-century by Mohsin Riaz helped his side cruise to the target with ease.

Sialkot won by 7 wickets, with a day to spare.

Hyderabad vs Karachi Blues

Karachi Blues were at 69 for the loss of a wicket at the start of play on day three. Despite losing successive wickets, with both Syed Haider Abbas Zaidi and Imran Shah removed without a run scored, Karachi did not falter much.

Being four wickets down, Mohammad Taha and Saifullah Bangash remained steadfast in their attempts to stitch up a solid 40-run partnership. Once that was broken, Hasan Mohsin attempted to keep the runs flowing, however, wickets kept falling on the other end. They were bowled out for 200. A measly 42 to be chased, Hyderabad completed that in 6 overs, at the expense of just one wicket.

Bahawalpur vs DM Jamali

At the start of the day, DM Jamali were at 25-1, batting in their second innings.