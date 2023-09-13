Featuring top golfers, CNS Open tees off today

KARACHI: The cream of Pakistan golf will be seen in action in the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Golf Championship which tees off here at the Karachi Golf Club from Wednesday (today).

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem HI(M), Commander Karachi, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the championship and formally inaugurated the Championship carrying a lucrative prize basket of Rs11.1 million on Tuesday. In addition, there is a brand new Toyota Fortuner for the first hole-in-one during the championship.

The CNS Open has a rich history. In 1995, Pakistan Navy instituted the CNS Open Golf Championship at KGC, to add a national level golf event on the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation. Ever since, it has become a regular and major event on the national golf circuit. Such events provide a unique opportunity to showcase Pakistan's positive image to the world as a peace and sports loving nation and also promote healthy activities in the society.

The regular conduct of this event is the manifestation of PN's commitment towards the promotion of golf at the national and international levels. This year's Championship will be played in the following eight categories: Professionals, Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, Amateurs, Seniors, Veterans, Ladies and Juniors.

In 2022, Pakistan's top professional Shabbir Iqbal made history when he won the CNS Open for a record 13th time. After back-to-back par rounds in the second and third rounds, it seemed that Iqbal had almost fallen out of the race for the title. After all, at a three-day aggregate of 213 (-3), Shabbir was six shots behind the leader, Peshawar’s Muhammad Naeem going into the final round.

He was struggling with his driver and putter and it seemed that the final round would witness a battle between the likes of Naeem, Muhammad Munir and Hamza Amin for the coveted title.

But Shabbir, by far the most successful golfer in Pakistan’s history, almost always clicks when it matters the most. The seasoned professional from Islamabad fired a sizzling six-under-par 66 in the final round – the best score of the contest – to force a playoff against Munir and then won it to lift the prestigious trophy.