Witty dialogues in comedy ‘Biwi Ho Tou Apni’ have audience in fits of laughter

The Art Council of Pakistan is continuing to dazzle audiences with amazing performances at the ‘Pakistan Theater Festival’, a global event buzzing with excitement and pulling largecrowds.

Tuesday, the festival’s fifth day, was another resounding success when Director Ayesha Hassan took the stage to present the comedy play ‘Biwi Ho Tou Apni’, with its story penned by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi.

The cast of ‘Biwi Ho Tou Apni’ includes Hasan Raza, Farhan Alam, Zulfiqar Ghori, Anushka Khalid, Rabia Rizwan and Naveed Khizer Ansari. Their brilliant performances and witty dialogues had the audience in fits of laughter.

On Monday, the festival’s momentum continued on its fourth day when the visiting American theater group ‘Uplift’ enthralled the audience with their production ‘Through The Waves’. This unique physical theater performance depicted the story of three women solely through music and acting, without the use of dialogues, earning it high praise from the spectators.

Performing in front of Pakistani theater enthusiasts was an exhilarating experience for the members of the American theater group ‘Uplift’. Adding a touch of diplomatic importance to the Pakistan Theatre Festival was the special participation of Anamaria Karrels. She expressed her honour and delight that the American theater group, hosted by the Arts Council Karachi, was taking part in the festival. She extended a warm welcome to all attendees, emphasizing the role of cultural diplomacy.