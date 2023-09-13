Bid to smuggle cloth worth Rs36.5m foiled

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign cloth worth Rs36.5 million, said Customs spokesman Syed Irfan Ali.
He said the ASO had received a tip-off about an attempt to be made to smuggle foreign cloth from Quetta in a trailer truck, adding that trucks were especially monitored by officers in civil clothes after that.
Ali said the staff posted at the checkpoint was checking trucks the previous night when the trailer was stopped, adding that when it was checked, it was found to be carrying a large quantity of polyester fabric.
He said the documents the driver provided were fake, so the Customs staff seized the cloth weighing 7.7 tonnes and worth Rs21.5 million, along with the trailer. The total value is Rs36.5 million, he added.
