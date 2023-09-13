Two brothers drown off Hawkesbay beach

Two brothers drowned while bathing off the Hawkesbay beach, while another person was rescued on Tuesday. The three were enjoying a day on the beach but lost control while in the water and drowned.

Soon afterwards, divers arrived at the scene to initiate search and rescue operations. After intensive efforts, the divers recovered the bodies of the brothers, identified as 30-year-old Noman, son of Abdul Azeem, and his younger brother Farhan, aged 25. A third individual, Azam, aged 24, was rescued, albeit in an unconscious state.

The casualties were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention. Police said that the victims hailed from Lahore and had come to Karachi to visit their relatives in Paposh Nagar.

The authorities were conducting further investigations into the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.