Baqar activates public complaint cell at CM House

A Jamaat-e-Islami delegation led by their Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday to discuss the issues of local bodies, the city’s water utility and illegal constructions. The delegation comprised Monem Zafar, Saifuddin Advocate, Saleem Azhar and Zahid Askari.

Rehman said the transition period of the newly elected local bodies in the province has officially come to an end, but they are yet to be given powers to function to serve the public.

Baqar told him he was taking the necessary measures to strengthen the local bodies all over the province. “We’re strengthening them so they can work for people’s interests.”

Regarding K-Electric, Rehman said they have neither tackled the power theft issue nor invested in improving their generation and distribution system. Baqar replied he had met KE officials on Monday and urged them to improve their system.

The delegation also took up the illegal constructions issue. Baqar asserted illegal constructions can never be allowed. “I’ve given instructions to the SBCA [Sindh Building Control Authority] and the district administrations to keep an eye on this issue and take action against illegal constructions.”

Discussing the water theft issue, the interim CM said he had told the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to improve its system and ensure proper water supply to residents. Under World Bank-funded projects, the city’s water utility is being overhauled, he added.

Baqar said once the local bodies’ representatives take charge of their offices properly and after being strengthened, they would be able to look after the people of their areas in terms of cleanliness, garbage lifting, and improving water and sanitation systems.

He told the JI delegation that he had activated the complaint cell at the CM House, and it would soon be receiving public complaints that he would personally resolve. The complaint cell has two phone numbers (99207568 and 99207349) to register complaints.