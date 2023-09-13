Workers convicted in Baldia factory fire case are innocent: MQM-P

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, along with other party leaders, said on Tuesday the Sindh High Court made a decision in the Baldia factory fire case on Monday after a delay of 12 years and the appeals of two MQM workers sentenced to death were dismissed.

However, he said, the party would not leave its workers alone. “To get these two workers released, we will go wherever we need to.” Siddiqui said: “We demand from the Supreme Court and the chief justice that a judicial commission be established on the Baldia factory fire tragedy. A JIT has been formed for this incident, and an investigative report has also been prepared. In one JIT, this incident has been termed an accident.”

Siddiqui said that in this heart-wrenching incident hundreds of human lives were lost, and twelve years later, two MQM workers were sentenced to death. “We will fight for them in the courts. In this incident, those who were martyred are our own, and those who survived are also ours.”

He said the judge remarked that the MQM leadership was involved in this tragedy; therefore, he should call us and prove his claim. Where decisions are influenced with racial and sectarian bias, disappointment would prevail among masses, he said, adding that a decision cannot be made without hearing our concerns and a judicial commission should be formed to investigate further.

The Muttahida convener said the party considered its two workers completely innocent as they are not involved in this incident. The culprits were the owners of the factory who did not had proper fire safety measures at the factory, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said that all reports reveal that the factory owners had removed the windowpanes out of fear, they did not create an alternative to the emergency exit, and the owner used to drop the person who set the factory on fire at the airport.

He said the witness in the Baldia factory fire case is a drug addict. There were cameras everywhere in the factory, he said and asked why the recordings of those cameras not presented in any court in 12 years. All CCTV cameras were secure, yet investigations were not conducted using their footage, he maintained.

Kamal said that in this whole process, those who are the owners should be arrested, and no one can be more shameless than them. “They may be free in this world, but they will have to answer in the hereafter. In forty years, we have never set fire to living people for money.”

Kamal said they would raise their voice on every forum for justice for 260 individuals who perished in the incident. On the occasion, former federal law minister Barrister Farogh Nasim said the MQM-P intends to appeal in all these cases in the apex court. He said that if concerns are raised, we have the right to seek legal remedies, and we consider the convicted workers are completely innocent.