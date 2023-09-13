 
close
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

New captain?

September 13, 2023

Our cricket team has consistently failed to perform well in major tournaments, with a few rare exceptions, over the years.

This is more so the case whenever we happen to be facing India at a major tournament. In my opinion, the PCB needs to find a competent captain in order to turn things around.

Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider

Lahore