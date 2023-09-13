New captain?

Our cricket team has consistently failed to perform well in major tournaments, with a few rare exceptions, over the years.
This is more so the case whenever we happen to be facing India at a major tournament. In my opinion, the PCB needs to find a competent captain in order to turn things around.
Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider
Lahore
The lack of access to quality healthcare services in our country is a pressing concern that requires immediate action...
There has been a sharp rise in electricity bills in recent weeks, sparking controversy. The government’s decision to...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘What women wear’ . The decision by France’s top court to uphold the ban on...
The influence of generative AI on the labour market in Pakistan is likely to be complicated and multidimensional....
If we, as a nation, had adopted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s legacy, this country would never have suffered...
Balochistan has the largest gas fields in the country but the government has done little to improve the supply of gas...