Preparing for AI

The influence of generative AI on the labour market in Pakistan is likely to be complicated and multidimensional. Low-skilled workers and those without access to AI-related education and training could be immensely impacted by this. Pakistan needs to better prepare its workforce for the application of AI. The educational system in Pakistan needs modernization. Many of our children are not even attending school and it will be challenging for them to find suitable employment in the AI era.

However, despite the employment-related challenges of implementing AI, it is something we have to do or risk falling even further behind other countries in terms of economic and technological development. As a result, investing more in education, particularly in science and technology-related fields, will be crucial to our success in the coming years.

Engr Yaqoob Ali Baloch

Jamshoro