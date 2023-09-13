Jinnah’s vision

If we, as a nation, had adopted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s legacy, this country would never have suffered the humiliation of surrender in 1971, nor would we have got involved in proxy wars and become hostage to extremism and terrorism with an economy in tatters. Jinnah wanted a modern democratic welfare state, where the Muslims could live in peace and harmony with members of other faiths or creeds, all enjoying equal rights as citizens of a sovereign state.

In Jinnah’s Pakistan there was no space for dictatorship, nor any concept of extremism. What happened in Jaranwala recently could never have occurred if we had adopted his vision of a vibrant modern democracy.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore