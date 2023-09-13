 
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Newspost

Gas deprived

September 13, 2023

Balochistan has the largest gas fields in the country but the government has done little to improve the supply of gas in the province. Many people are compelled to purchase gas cylinders and to use firewood for their daily purposes.

One would be very appreciative if the federal government bothered itself to think about this issue immediately and assist the residents of Balochistan by providing gas to those in need.

Zaheer Siraj

Turbat