Gas deprived

Balochistan has the largest gas fields in the country but the government has done little to improve the supply of gas in the province. Many people are compelled to purchase gas cylinders and to use firewood for their daily purposes.
One would be very appreciative if the federal government bothered itself to think about this issue immediately and assist the residents of Balochistan by providing gas to those in need.
Zaheer Siraj
Turbat
Our cricket team has consistently failed to perform well in major tournaments, with a few rare exceptions, over the...
The lack of access to quality healthcare services in our country is a pressing concern that requires immediate action...
There has been a sharp rise in electricity bills in recent weeks, sparking controversy. The government’s decision to...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘What women wear’ . The decision by France’s top court to uphold the ban on...
The influence of generative AI on the labour market in Pakistan is likely to be complicated and multidimensional....
If we, as a nation, had adopted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s legacy, this country would never have suffered...