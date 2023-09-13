Where are our solar parks?

The Bhadla Solar Park is a solar power plant located in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, India. It covers an area of 56 square kilometres and has a total installed capacity of 2,245 megawatts (MW), making it the largest solar park in the world as of 2023. Why can Pakistan not build such bigger solar parks in our rural areas to provide cheaper renewable energy to the people?
Proper homework must be carried out before the installation of solar parks in the country. The task is not as daunting as it seems. As the saying goes: ‘where there is a will there’s a way’.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
