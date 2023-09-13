More hikes

The impending surge in gas prices is a bitter pill for the struggling Pakistani people to swallow. Alarming reports on the gas sector reveal anticipated annual losses of Rs350 billion, after gas tariffs are hiked, and a staggering circular debt, including interest payments, of Rs2.7 trillion. The decision by the caretaker government to approve gas tariff hikes serves as a stark reminder of the challenges we face. The issue of unpaid bills and electricity theft cannot be ignored either. However, it is equally crucial to ensure that measures to curb losses in the energy sector do not disproportionately burden ordinary people. Striking a balance between addressing these concerns and maintaining affordable essential services is imperative.
Amreen Noor
Kech
