Where’s our A game?

It wasn’t the sort of result anyone was expecting, at least not on this side of the border. India’s stunning 228-run triumph against Pakistan in their rain-hit Asia Cup Super Fours match on Monday has certainly come as a big blow for Babar Azam and his men just a few weeks before the all-important 50-over World Cup gets underway in India. The Colombo mismatch saw India ammassing 356 for 2 which is their joint-highest in ODIs against Pakistan. Then in complete contrast, the Pakistani batters fell like ninepins allowing India to record their biggest victory against Pakistan in terms of runs. It was Pakistan’s second biggest defeat in ODI history. The loss came at a time when things seemed to be falling into place for the Pakistanis who rose to number one in the world ODI rankings earlier this month following a clean sweep against Afghanistan. But India on Sunday and Monday (the game was played over two days due to wet weather) gave a loud and clear message that Pakistan needed to bring their A game against them. Soon after the defeat, Pakistan’s head coach Grant Bradburn tried to give a positive spin to the result by describing it as a "gift" and stressing that it is a wake-up call for his charges before it lands in India for the global event. But cricket pundits and fans have not been as pragmatic, with scathing attacks on the Pakistan team that completely switched off against their arch-rivals in Colombo.

Pakistan’s otherwise potent pace attack was blunted by India’s top order. The way India’s two century-makers – Virat Kohli and K L Rahul – toyed with the Pakistani attack must have come as a big worrying sign for the team’s think-tank in the lead up to the World Cup. Another cause for concern are the question marks on the fitness of pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Pakistan will need to find ways and means to overcome this embarrassing defeat and put their best foot forward in their next game – against Sri Lanka on Thursday. A defeat in that game will put them out of the race for the final, something that can dent their morale so close to the World Cup. Pakistan have been on the rise in the 50-over format in recent times and shouldn’t allow one off-day to derail their campaign which is aimed at becoming the world’s best team. A victory against Sri Lanka can still earn them a place in Sunday’s Asia Cup final. This should be their only target, for now.