HUBCO FY23 earnings surge 110pc

KARACHI: Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBCO) on Tuesday reported a surge of 110 percent in its net profit for the year ended June 30, 2023, owing to an increase in the turnover and a decline in finance cost.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs62.007 billion for the year ended June 30, up from Rs29.578 billion the previous year.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs6 a share, which is in addition to interim cash dividends of Rs24 already paid. Earnings per share came in at Rs44.37, compared with Rs21.95 last year.

The company said its turnover for the year rose to Rs114.263 billion, compared with Rs97.158 billion a year earlier. However, operating cost decreased to Rs61.484 billion, lower than Rs64.055 billion recorded during the same period last year, which increased the profits.

Finance cost of the company also reduced by Rs19.323 billion, compared with Rs7.927 billion during the same period last year.

Analysts said that the earnings were higher than market expectations due to higher share of profit from associates and joint ventures.