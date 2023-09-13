OPEC sticks to oil demand growth view citing resilient economy

LONDON: OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation.

World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.

A lifting of pandemic lockdowns in China has helped oil demand rise in 2023. OPEC has maintained a relatively upbeat view on 2024, seeing stronger demand growth than other forecasters such as the International Energy Agency.

"The ongoing global economic growth is forecast to drive oil demand, especially given the recovery in tourism, air travel and steady driving mobility," OPEC said in the report. "Pre-COVID-19 levels of total global oil demand will be surpassed in 2023."

Oil demand collapsed in 2020, prompting some predictions of an early peak in world oil use. OPEC has been consistently saying it would recover and said in the report demand would average 102.1 million bpd in 2023, above the pre-pandemic rate during 2019.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, began limiting supplies in 2022 to bolster the market. Global benchmark Brent crude breached $90 a barrel last week for the first time in 2023 after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary cuts until the end of the year.

The IEA, which currently has a much lower view than OPEC of 2024 demand growth, issues its latest outlook on Wednesday.

Economy resilient OPEC held its forecast for world economic growth this year at 2.7% and kept next year's figure at 2.6 percent citing a resilient first half and a steady global growth trend that had continued into the third quarter.

"Emerging Asia, particularly India, Brazil and Russia, could further surprise to the upside," OPEC said.

"Moreover, if the U.S. continues to keep its current momentum, growth could turn out to be higher than expected." The OPEC report also showed OPEC oil production rose in August driven by a recovery in Iran's production despite U.S. sanctions remaining in place on Tehran and Saudi Arabia's voluntary cuts, as well as an increase in Nigeria.

OPEC output rose by 113,000 bpd in August to 27.45 million bpd, the report said. A Reuters survey earlier found production had increased last month largely because of Iran.

Iran is exempt from OPEC and OPEC+ production cuts because of the sanctions and Nigeria has faced internal challenges that have limited output.

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped about 2 percent to a near 10-month high on Tuesday on a tighter supply outlook and OPEC optimism over the resilience of energy demand in major economies.

Brent futures rose $1.64, or 1.8 percent, to $92.28 a barrel by 1515 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.91, or 2.2 percent, to $89.20.

Both benchmarks remained technically overbought for an eighth straight day, on track for their highest settlements since November 2022.

"Crude prices are rallying after the OPEC monthly report showed the oil market is going to be a lot tighter than initially thought," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at data and analytics firm OANDA, said in a note.

OPEC member Libya on Saturday shut four of its eastern oil export terminals due to a deadly storm. In OPEC+ member Kazakhstan, daily oil output fell to 213,800 metric tons on Sept. 11 from 243,500 tons the previous day as maintenance work began on the Karachaganak gas condensate field.

Oil traders are waiting for supply-demand forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday and the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday. U.S. oil inventory data is due on Tuesday from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the EIA on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a draw of about 2.0 million barrels of crude from U.S. stockpiles during the week ended Sept. 8. That would be the fifth straight weekly draw, the longest such streak since January 2022.

U.S., consumer price index data for August on Wednesday should hint at the outlook for interest rates. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at a policy meeting next week, though views are split over whether it will raise rates in November.

The European Central Bank will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday.

Interest rate hikes can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

The European Commission on Monday forecast that the euro zone will grow more slowly than previously expected in 2023 and 2024.