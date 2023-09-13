Technology – a super regulator

LAHORE: Reforming Pakistani culture of graft and self-interest is an uphill task. We are seeing improvements on issues where the stick has been used. Otherwise most affairs continue to operate in the old non-transparent ways.

Food adulteration continues unabated. Police high handedness has not subsided. Profiteering in most grocery items is still going on. The message to reform the culture has not yet penetrated in the society. Administration’s hands are full.

They cannot conduct raids on each retail outlet or manufacturing facility. The basic problem is that the institutions that were established to regulate markets, industries and the civilian law enforcing agencies, are non-functional and weak.

It would not be possible to use outside forces in all spheres to ensure implementation of rule of law. We must strengthen these institutions.

These institutions must be made fully accountable for any wrongdoing in their spheres. All arms of the state must work according to their mandate to ensure better services to the masses.

The traditional way of apprehending small retailers for overcharging or selling at government controlled rates has never worked. These retailers get the items from wholesalers at above the control price. How can they sell at controlled rates? The wholesalers must be apprehended for selling goods above state controlled prices.

The regulators are aware of where the fault lies, but they have vested interest in not touching the wealthy wholesalers who pay them rent. Raiding small shopkeepers is a public appeasing exercise.

At the end of day, the regulators issue a press statement that dozens of shopkeepers were fined for overcharging. This exercise never results in lowering of rates.

Similarly, it is rare that adulteration in food items is done at retail level. Actual adulteration takes place at the manufacturing or packaging level, which is known to the concerned officials. But again, those who resort to adulteration are protected because they pay the rent in places where it matters.

Small shopkeepers who are fined for adulteration are supplied the adulterated items by the manufacturers or distributors. A strong message must be sent to the regulators that they must apprehend actual culprits instead of targeting small retailers.

Most of the regulators relating to price control are dysfunctional in Pakistan not because they lack manpower, but because they have vested interest in continuation of malpractices. If these regulators are made accountable for letting off culprits, things would start improving.

Bureaucrats have seen their pays and perks more than triple in the last fifteen years – the highest increase for employees in Pakistan. There is no shortage of manpower, but there is a shortage of will to work without any rent. Only those who oblige are served. This culture of rent must go.

The state must take help of technology to introduce transparency in all bureaucratic affairs. It has been observed that bureaucrats resist use of technology because it eliminates rent that they seek at every step where citizens or businessmen require help or assistance.

Again they would require a strong message to operate within the parameters of technology. The tendency to avoid technology must result in removal from service.