Drones deployed to spray cotton crops in South Punjab to combat whitefly infestation

LAHORE: Drones are being deployed to spray cotton crops in South Punjab, a major cotton-producing region in the country, to combat the infestation of whitefly, a pest that can ruin the crop.

Continuous dry and hot weather has triggered an infestation of whitefly, threatening the productivity of the cotton crop, which is otherwise healthy and expected to yield well this season.

Hot weather makes conditions favorable for whitefly reproduction, leading to a dramatic increase in the number of insects, especially in August and September.

Typically, whitefly infestation is seen in early summer or later months leading into autumn. The prolonged hot and dry climatic conditions in the month of August and early September have further enhanced the prospects of whitefly invasion.

This year, August has already been termed one of the driest months in history by the Met department, while bright sunshine adds to the hot conditions in southern Punjab.

Experts have alerted farmers to be vigilant about the attack of whitefly these days. Timely action can save farmers from substantial crop losses and help to control the infestation more effectively.

Rain could bring some relief from the whitefly scare, but there is no respite being predicted in the next couple of weeks in the cotton belt. The whitefly has been characterized as one of the most potent pests of cotton, as it causes dual damage. It sucks the sap from the underside of leaves, and severe infestation can result in the shedding of buds and poor boll opening. More importantly, it serves as a carrier of CLCV, transmitting the deadly virus disease of cotton.

Cotton leaf curl disease is a viral infection of cotton that is said to cause damage to the tune of 1-3 million bales of cotton every year in the country. The leaves of infected cotton plants curl upward along with vein thickening. Infected plants are severely stunted, causing drastic reduction in yield.

A high-profile delegation of the provincial Agriculture Department visited the affected areas on Tuesday, led by provincial Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

Speaking at a farm in Tehsil Jampur, district Rajanpur, Sahoo said that steps are being taken on a priority basis for cotton surveillance, monitoring, and prevention of harmful insects in order to ensure the achievement of the production target.

"Due to the hot weather, the attack of cotton whitefly has been observed in some areas, for which spraying will be done with the help of drone technology," he added.

Sahoo said drone technology is being provided to prevent the attack of whitefly, which will allow for the spraying of a larger area in less time.

"The cotton crop plays an important role in the prosperity of farmers and the country's economy. Therefore, all officers and staff should perform their duty with a national spirit." He further said that this is an important phase in the care of cotton. "No negligence will be tolerated."

Sahoo also inspected the cotton fields at different places in Jampur Tehsil. On this occasion, Director Agriculture Extension DG Khan said that the cotton grown on 0.937 million acres in Dera Ghazi Khan division is going through its production stages.

"All possible steps are being taken to achieve the production target. Whitefly attack has been reported in some areas in Dera Ghazi Khan Division due to heat and humidity," the DG said. "This insect takes shelter in surrounding fields during spraying, so cluster/community sprays are being done to remedy this menace."