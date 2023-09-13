Stocks retreat as SBP’s policy decision looms large

Stocks extended losses on Tuesday as investors awaited the central bank’s monetary policy decision due later this week, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 357.33 points or 0.78 percent to close at 45,508.40 points . The highest index of the day remained at 45,902.72 points while the lowest level was recorded at 45,468.27 points.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to announce its decision on the key policy rate on Septmber 14. The SBP has kept the rate unchanged at 22 percent in its last policy meeting, but analysts expect a hike of up to 200 basis points to curb inflation and support the currency.

“Stocks fell sharply lower as investors weigh uncertainty over SBP decision on key policy rate and concerns for fall in remittances by 23 percent year-on-year in August,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

He added that the government’s decision to further raise industrial power tariff and concern for economic uncertainty also played a catalytic role in the bearish close. The KSE-30 index also fell 120.03 points or 0.74 percent to close at 16,062.95 points.

Traded shares decreased by 87 million shares to 126.341 million shares from 213.198 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs4.987 billion from Rs8.194 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.759 trillion against Rs6.814 trillion. Out of 294 companies active in the session, 73 closed in green, 196 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said it was a lackluster day for Pakistan’s equities market, characterized by mixed sentiments and notably low trading volumes. “However, investors chose to take profits, resulting in the benchmark index closing the day lower,” he said.

Banks, energy and cement sectors contributed negative points, with Oil & Gas Development Co., MCB Bank Ltd., Dawood Hercules Corp., Lucky Cement Ltd. and Bank Al Habib Ltd. being the major laggards, collectively losing 181 points.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala, an analyst at JS Research, said that the selling pressure dragged the market down while investor participation remained on the lower side.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to stay cautious at current levels and wait for dips for any fresh buying,” he advised.

The highest increase was recorded in Reliance Cotton, which rose by Rs40.50 to Rs580.50 per share, followed by Ibrahim Fibres, which increased by Rs8.99 to Rs259.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods XD, which fell by Rs1,573 to Rs21,255 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which decreased by Rs21.36 to Rs1,591.46 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd. said the benchmark index was further slipping away from 46k, which increased the chances that a new low can be seen. “Slipping below 45.4k opens up potential towards 44k,” it said.

HUBC (+0.95 percent) showed an increase following record profits and payout in FY23 results EPS: 44.37, +102 percent and DPS: 30

Recent rupee strength has added an interesting variable to the upcoming State Bank of Pakistan Monetary Policy Committee with street views now ranging from unchanged to +200bps from previously +100 to +200bps

Hub Power Co. remained the volume leader with 11.871 million shares which closed higher by 77 paisas to Rs82.02 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 9.781 million shares, which closed lower by two paisas to Rs1.14 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Treet Corp, Dewan Motors, P.I.A.C.(A), Al-Shaheer Corp, United Bank, Pak Petroleum, Sui North Gas and Oil & Gas Dev. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 32.167 million shares from 50.781 million shares.