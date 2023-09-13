Rupee surges to below 300 against dollar, extends gains for fifth day

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for the fifth straight session in the interbank market on Tuesday due to continuous dollar selling by exporters, dealers said.

It ended at 299.89/dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 301.16 – increasing by 0.42 percent during the session. However, the rupee closed at 300 to the dollar in the open market, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates published by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

“As capital inflows increase, the rupee keeps rising. Exporters are selling their dollar holdings, and remittances are now picking up as well,” said a currency dealer.

As inflows are flowing into the kerb market from the grey market, the supply of dollars hasincreased.

There are currently no customers for dollars in the black market because of the government’s crackdown on currency smugglers and hoarders, according to another dealer.

The excess dollars that were held by the exchange companies are now being deposited with banks.

Last week, the government took administrative measures to prevent the rupee from further depreciation. The tough actionsstarted with the country’s army chief meeting businessmen and promising to fix the economy. Subsequently, the measures included: acknowledging smuggling as a major problem on the west borders, stiff measures on money changers, fast tracking of Special Investment Facilitation Council initiative, crackdown on dollar smuggling and black marketers, and enhanced supervision in the forex market.

The finance minister’s statement that the International Monetary Fund review is scheduled in November, and the second tranche was expected to be realised by December also boosted market sentiment.