Direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat soon

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the plan by a private airline to launch a direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat and asked for special incentives to the business community.

SCCI Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi made the suggestion during a meeting with the country manager of a private airline, “Salam Air” , Mirza Atif Baig here on Monday.He expressed the hope that the move would facilitate the business community and enhance bilateral trade relations between the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Muscat. The SCCI’s acting chief emphasized that private airlines should announce special incentives and take proactive steps to facilitate the business community, which could not only support enhancing revenue of the airline but it would also build up trust on the airline.