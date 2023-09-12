Direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat soon

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the plan by a private airline to launch a direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat and asked for special incentives to the business community.
SCCI Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi made the suggestion during a meeting with the country manager of a private airline, “Salam Air” , Mirza Atif Baig here on Monday.He expressed the hope that the move would facilitate the business community and enhance bilateral trade relations between the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Muscat. The SCCI’s acting chief emphasized that private airlines should announce special incentives and take proactive steps to facilitate the business community, which could not only support enhancing revenue of the airline but it would also build up trust on the airline.
WANA: Work on the Category-D Hospital in Tanknara, which was inaugurated in 2004, could not be completed despite the...
PESHAWAR: A heartwarming and profound ceremony commemorating the second death anniversary of the acclaimed and widely...
PESHAWAR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and members of the provincial cabinet, who...
MARDAN: A ceremony was arranged at the Mardan Press Club on Monday for a noted Pashto writer and poet Dr Asrar.Known...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has expressed utter shock over procurement of sugar at much higher price of Rs140...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed...