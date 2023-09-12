PKI objects to higher sugar price allowed to millers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) has expressed utter shock over procurement of sugar at much higher price of Rs140 per kg from sugar mill owners by the Punjab government.

Our members, being sugarcane growers and sugar consumers, are finding it hard to comprehend logic of the provincial government to deal with supply and rates of sweetener in the market. First, authorities acted as silent spectators and sugar prices ballooned to Rs200 per kg. Now, government in a matter of few days mutually decided with the mills to buy sugar at Rs140 per kg, said Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, in a statement issued here on Monday.

He recalled that the sugarcane minimum purchase price was fixed at Rs300 per 40kg for the previous crop and the federal government estimated and notified sugar retail price at Rs98.82 per kg for the current marketing season accordingly. However, he was astonished to note that the Punjab government allowed sugar mill owners to increase sugar price by over 40 percent, terming it an arbitrary step.