PHC CJ inaugurates new ATC building in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Anti-Terrorism Courts in Mardan.

The courts are equipped with advanced and up-to-date technology to enable the trial under terrorism law to be conducted according to the international norms.

During the inaugural speech, the PHC CJ said: “Terrorism has worst affected the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of slowing economic progress, disruption of social structure, and bringing damage to politics of the province. Loss in terms of sacred lives and infrastructure has been unimaginable”.

He said: “It is our duty, as the guardians of justice, to protect our people and preserve the fundamental principles upon which our society is built”. The PHC CJ said: “These specialized courts will serve as a bastion of justice and a beacon of hope for all those affected by the aftermath of terrorism.”

He said: “These will also be a place where the lives lost in acts of terror will not be forgotten, and where the survivors will find solace, healing, and closure. To ensure fairness, impartiality, and efficiency, these courts consist of highly skilled judges, prosecutors, and experts in the field of counter-terrorism. Moreover, they are also equipped with the necessary resources, training, and support to carry out their sacred duty of delivering justice.”

The PHC CJ said: “Fight against terrorism is not solely the responsibility of the judiciary but it requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach involving all branches of government, law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, and the public at large”.

He said all these agencies must perform collectively to dismantle the networks that perpetrate these heinous acts, disrupt their financing, and counter the extremist ideologies that fuel their actions.