Fake notification shared about IGP replacement

PESHAWAR: Uncertainty is affecting the performance of the provincial police as many on social media continued to share rumours about the change of the command in the last several weeks.

On Monday, even a fake notification of the transfer of the incumbent provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan and the posting of another senior cop as his replacement was shared on social media platforms.

This was later denied, with some reports saying that an inquiry would be conducted as to who had made the fake letters and shared them in various groups.There were on many occasions that rumours of the transfer of the police chief was shared on social media, only to create uncertainty and to affect the performance of the force. Apart from the provincial police chief, rumours about the transfer of the Peshawar police chief were also circulated.