Fake notification shared about IGP replacement

PESHAWAR: Uncertainty is affecting the performance of the provincial police as many on social media continued to share rumours about the change of the command in the last several weeks.
On Monday, even a fake notification of the transfer of the incumbent provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan and the posting of another senior cop as his replacement was shared on social media platforms.
This was later denied, with some reports saying that an inquiry would be conducted as to who had made the fake letters and shared them in various groups.There were on many occasions that rumours of the transfer of the police chief was shared on social media, only to create uncertainty and to affect the performance of the force. Apart from the provincial police chief, rumours about the transfer of the Peshawar police chief were also circulated.
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the plan by a private airline to launch a direct...
WANA: Work on the Category-D Hospital in Tanknara, which was inaugurated in 2004, could not be completed despite the...
PESHAWAR: A heartwarming and profound ceremony commemorating the second death anniversary of the acclaimed and widely...
PESHAWAR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and members of the provincial cabinet, who...
MARDAN: A ceremony was arranged at the Mardan Press Club on Monday for a noted Pashto writer and poet Dr Asrar.Known...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has expressed utter shock over procurement of sugar at much higher price of Rs140...