District status for Allai tehsil remains a dream

BATTAGRAM: The Allai tehsil continues to face a lack of development despite the approval of the district status for the area during the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Local residents believe that the announcement concerning the proposed district was merely a political move in those days.The dilapidated roads in the area often turn into ponds after rainfall. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Communication and Works website lacks any record of projects or tenders, and no funds have been allocated for the roads in Allai in its annual development programme 2019-2022.

The Bisham-Banna Allai road serves seven villages across three union councils, and Allai is the headquarters of Banna tehsil and the proposed district.

The Karakoram Highway, the nearest road to Banna, has seen no development work since 1974. A 66-year-old resident from Kund village in Allai recalls that the road’s construction dates back to around 50 years ago when he was a teenager, when laborers were working on it and receiving seven rupees a day as their wage.

Local transporters collectively employ workers on a monthly salary of Rs20,000 to clear the road in case of landslides in Sukkurgah and Pazing areas. Muhammad Fayyaz, a commuter on the Bisham-Allai road, lamented that several of his relatives and fellow villagers have lost their lives in accidents on the dilapidated road.

Mufti Ghulamullah, tehsil chairman of Allai from Jamiat Ulema Islam (F), criticised the lack of development in Allai tehsil and blamed it on the past elected public representatives. He said he would prioritise the road’s construction once sufficient funds were available.

Mufti Ghulamullah lamented the absence of funds from the Local Government Department after the elections and the failure of representatives at the grassroots level to give any benefit to the local population.