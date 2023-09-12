Over 5,000 sugar bags seized

BANNU: District administration has recovered over 5000 bags of sugar during a crackdown on hoarders in the district on Monday.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Ahmad Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamsur Rehman, DSP Imran Khattak and their team conducted the raids in the markets of Domel. The stores were also sealed during the operations.Speaking to the media, the deputy commissioner said that strict action would be taken against hoarders and no one would be spared.
