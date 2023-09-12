Educationist claims possessing largest collection of Urdu autobiographies

HARIPUR: An educationist, Syed Zahid Kazmi, has claimed that he possesses the largest collection of Urdu autobiographies in South Asia.

Kazmi, who has also set up a school for educating underprivileged children, said that 95 percent of books he possessed were published since 1876 in the region.He was speaking at the Taxila Chaupal, a monthly gathering of intellectuals from various walks of life, at the Gandhara Resource Centre in Khanpur tehsil.

Dr Zafar Mirza, ex-advisor to a former prime minister on health and the author of an Urdu translation of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”, moderated the session. The event was attended by intellectuals, development planners, health and agriculture experts, archaeologists, researchers, poets, and writers.

Kazmi shared his lifelong passion for books and the challenges he faced in collecting around 30,000 books in various genres of literature. He recounted his early struggles to convince renowned authors, poets, autobiographers, and journalists to donate their books to his growing library. His dedication to preserving and sharing these literary works prompted him to embark on the construction of a state-of-the-art library in his hometown of Haripur.

While highlighting his love for autobiographical literature, Kazmi acknowledged the support of influential figures such as Dr Pervez Parwazi, Munu Bhai, Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Awan, Akhtar Hameed, and others who contributed to his collection. He also revealed his role in the publishing initiatives under the banner of “Sungi Publishing House” and has already published 20 books, with 15 more currently in the recording and editing process.

Among the authors featured in his upcoming releases are Syed Kamal Azfar, Dr. Ishrat Husain (former governor of the State Bank), and Dr. Zafar Mirza.

When questioned about the decline in reading culture, Kazmi emphasised that his publishing house’s approach, aimed at facilitating authors and individuals with extraordinary life experiences, was revitalising interest in reading. He recognised the importance of adapting to changing technologies and promoting e-versions of books to engage today’s youth, who face numerous distractions.

Remarkably, Kazmi disclosed that he had lent his books to hundreds of PhD scholars without any charges, thus contributing to their academic pursuits.

He also said his project “Babul Ilm School”, launched in 2016, and providing education facility to 200 students from his native village of Bareela, who pay a nominal monthly fee of Re1. The students receive free uniforms, books, and transportation, though it cannot provide meals due to financial constraints.

Kazmi clarified that the minimal fee was set to preserve the students’ dignity and considering the economic conditions of their families. However, he said the school was being supported financially by his friends.