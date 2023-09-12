‘Education key to transform Pakistan’s future’

Rawalpindi:Education is a powerful force that has potential to transform lives, empower communities, and drive societal progress. It is a lifelong journey, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every individual has access to quality education tailored to their unique needs and aspirations said Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya, says a press release.

He further said education is a fundamental right, and it should be accessible to all, regardless of their background, socioeconomic status, or abilities, while talking at the inauguration ceremony of a UK-based education consultancy firm here at Rawalpindi. Further sharing his thoughts about the dynamics of education in the contemporary age, he said new opportunities and challenges are arising constantly in the education sector therefore, we should remain informed about the latest trends, innovations, and global developments in education, and adapt our services accordingly. Talking at the ceremony, he said appropriate personalised guidance to students by doing fair assessments of his or her strengths, weaknesses, and dreams is a very important job, and good consultancy firms always provide guidance and support to help the students in discovering their true potential and choose educational paths that align with their interests and goals. He said BICAS Consultancy has a very good track record of a hundred percent success rate in processing education visas for various countries including the USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Sweden. Company CEO, M. Saqib Siddique welcomed all the participants and said, BICAS is following the vision of “education for all” and provides all necessary support and appropriate guidance to materialize the individuals’ dream of higher education from abroad.

Chairman Peace Committee, Allama Pir Syed Izhar Bukhari has especially participated in the inauguration ceremony and prayed for the success of the BICAS Rawalpindi branch.