PPP local leadership meets

Rawalpindi:An important meeting of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Rawalpindi was held in Public Secretariat at New Katarian here under the chairmanship of President PPP Rawalpindi City Raja Kamran Hussain.

In the meeting, the central leader Amir Fida Pracha, Mian Khurram Rasool, vice presidents PPP Punjab Rana Raffakat Ali Khan and Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobby, says a press release.

PPP leaders Ch Iftikhar Ahmed, Raja Khalid Mahmood, Raja Altaf Hussain, Babar Jadoon, Sardar Quddus, Raja Muhammad Ali Minhas, Khawaja Imtiaz Ahmed, Malik Ayub, Malik Fahim Qaiser, Abid Mughal, Sajid Qureshi, Shehzad Butt, Chaudhry Farrukh Ismail, Mian Sher Afgan Qureshi, Raja Sajid Umar, Asif Akbar, Nadeem Awan, Majeed Mir, Syed Shahbaz Hussain Shah, Raja Salahuddin, Zeeshan Mehdi, Nawaz Kohistani, Aamir Abbasi, Chaudhry Abdul Rahman Tawakli, Umar Ejaz, Taseeb Butt, Nabil Rajput and other dignitaries attended.

Speaking on this occasion, Aamir Fida Paracha, Mian Khurram Rasool, Raja Kamran Hussain, Rana Raffaqat Ali, Khalid Nawaz Bobby and Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, Sardar Quddus said that Rawalpindi should again be made the mini Larkana of PPP. There are determinations

All the leaders are ready to play their role in mobilising the People’s Party from street to street through each ward committee of the city.Be it national elections or municipal elections, this time the People’s Party has prepared a strategy for a clean sweep in Rawalpindi city.

Every member of the party should consider himself as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and fulfil his political and organisational responsibilities in keeping the People’s Party active and dynamic.The speakers further said that the talk of differences in PPP Rawalpindi is baseless.