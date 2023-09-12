Exhibition of Quaid’s portraits opens at PNCA

Islamabad:The Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Monday inaugurated a solo exhibition of paintings titled ‘Portraits of Quaid.’

The exhibition was organised by Ali Azmat, a renowned artist in collaboration with ForArtSake curated by Amna I Pataudi and Dr. Rahat Naveed Masood here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Federal Minister Jamal Shah paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his vision, untiring hard work, and charismatic leadership to win a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

The minister said that the artist has thematically tried to capture what Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah envisioned for Pakistan. He said that the exhibition is a fantastic amalgamation of hyper-realistic paintings and drawings of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister said, today, there was a need for the nation to emulate the Father of Pakistan’s everlasting principles of faith, unity, and discipline to face the current challenges. Praising curator Amna I Pataudi, artist Ali Azmat, and ForArtSake, he said PNCA should acquire a few photographs.

He said that the arts can transform you like nothing else. Jamal Shah said that the National Heritage and Culture Division and its attached departments would organize more cultural activities including theatre, music, film festivals, and China Pakistan Economic Corridor Cultural (CPEC) Caravan.

The curator of the exhibition Amna I Pataudi thanked the Federal Minister for inaugurating the exhibition. She said that for the first time, any artist is the Federal Minister for Culture and who is himself one of the renowned artists.

She said that nobody can better understand the issues of the artist’s community than Jamal Shah. The show was organized to commemorate the 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Jamal Shah said, “Ali Azmat adds colour, aesthetics, and takes up the responsibility to bring clarity and awareness to the larger political landscape of the country. Ali Azmat has accomplished this feat remarkably well in his works. As you walk from one painting to another, you can see how brilliantly Azmat Ali captures the changing expressions of the Quaid’s visage”.

The artist has painted a benign smile in one, changes into mild bewilderment in the next, looks melancholy sometimes, and disappointed in others. The repertoire of expressions is as rich as the colourful strokes of the artist.

His works reflect his love for nature, history, and spirituality, as well as his social commentary on contemporary issues. He uses various mediums and techniques, such as oil, watercolor, acrylic, collage, and mixed media, to create his unique style.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till 18th September, 2023 at the National Art Gallery of PNCA. It is part of PNCA’s efforts to promote art and culture in Pakistan and to commemorate the 75th death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The show was visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, Government officials, press & media, etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artists about their techniques and art practices.