17 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Rawalpindi:As many as 17 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 420.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that, among the new cases, nine patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Chaklala Cantonment, and one from Municipal Corporation area. He said 96 patients were admitted to the district’s hospitals, of which 65 were confirmed cases while 355 were discharged after treatment.

The health officer added that 16 patients were in critical position. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 24 FIRs and issued tickets to six against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

The health officer said that dengue cases were being reported across the district while the health authority along with allied departments was making efforts to control the spread of the lethal disease.