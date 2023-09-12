Paediatric department of CDA Hospital to be upgraded

Islamabad:Top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to upgrade paediatric department of CDA Hospital having latest facilities.

In this connection, CDA Chairman Captain (r) Anwarul Haq visited Children Hospital of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) along Executive Director of CDA Hospital on Monday and inspected facilities provided there. The project of Children Hospital at PIMS was raised with financial and technical support of the Japanese government.

The visit of CDA chairman to Children Hospital was aimed at learning from the project. The administration of Children Hospital told CDA chairman that they would extend technical support to CDA Hospital for providing latest facilities at Paediatrics department.

The CDA chairman directed officials concerned of the civic body and CDA Hospital to finalize recommendations for upgradation of Paeds department. He said the Paeds department would be operated in a way that it also generates financial resources for its operation. The CDA Chairman when contacted told 'The News' that he would also visit CDA School to inspect facilities there.