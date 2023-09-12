Firing at joint team of FIA and police

Islamabad: An accused of hoarding US dollars and other foreign currency, reportedly, opened firing at joint team of the Islamabad police and officials of federal investigation agency (FIA) raided to search the house Sunday late night, police said.
The Kohsar police have lodged an FIR under sections 324/506-II/353/186/148/149 and 427 PPC and started investigation. The police claimed that the joint raiding party comprising FIA and police officials and knocked at the door of the accused but the accused party opened firing at the joint team and managed to escape from the rear gate of the house.
