Ministry gets last chance to implement orders on teachers’ promotion

Islamabad:Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of the Islamabad High Court took a strong exception to the continued failure of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT) to implement the court's judgement issued on June 10, 2022, about the rectification of the four-tier promotion formula for female senior teachers working in Islamabad Model Colleges.

This is the sixth consecutive hearing in which the MOFEPT has been unable to provide the necessary rectification notification for the four-tier formula, despite clear directives from the court.

According to details, the four-tier promotion formula was disrupted in 2011 when grade-16 teachers were upgraded to grade-17. Seeking justice, the affected teachers approached the IHC in September 2020, filing a writ petition to rectify the service structure.

After considering arguments from both sides, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani allowed the writ petition on June 10, 2022, ordering the MOFE&PT and the Ministry of Finance to rectify the formula's existing ratio within six months, setting a December 10, 2022 deadline for implementation.

However, the MOFEPT's failure to issue the necessary orders left female teachers disappointed, leading them to file a "criminal original" case against the non-compliant respondents. In Monday's hearing, Justice Kayani issued a stern warning, expressing his displeasure over the continued non-compliance and granting the MOFE&PT one final month to implement the court's order.

The next hearing was fixed for October 11, 2023, with the court declaring that it will be the last opportunity for the ministry to address the longstanding issue.