 
close
Tuesday September 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Quaid-i-Azam paid tribute

By APP
September 12, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has said the entire nation paid homage to the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his tireless struggle, vision and leadership skills for the rights of Muslims of the Sub-continent.