Rs800m announced for cochlear implant

Lahore:The federal government has announced a budget of Rs800 million for cochlear implant surgeries for current financial year 2023-24.

The present management of Pakistan Baitul Mal has expressed its resolve to use these funds for cochlear implants of beneficiaries enlisted with Pakistan Baitul Mal. All provincial directors have been requested to depute teams of district officers comprising of assistant directors district officers immediately for collecting data about government and military hospitals having cochlear implant facilities within 10 days.