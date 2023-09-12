Best possible education for cops’ children priority: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that best possible education for children of police officers is among the priorities of the Punjab Police. All pending cases of educational scholarships have been disposed of while foreign scholarships have also been started for constabulary, office staff and children of martyrs.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is spending significant part of its welfare fund on the education of the children of the force and its scope would be increased in future. IG Punjab, in a special video message with ASI Zulqarnain Haider regarding the education of children of police employees and women empowerment, said that ASI Zulqarnain Haider did not let strict duty routine and tough economic conditions come in the way of children's education.

IG Punjab while talking to ASI Zulqarnain Haider and his family said all the children of Zulqarnain got excellent education. IG Punjab while addressing the force directed that all the force should pay special attention to the education of their children, in this regard the department is providing all possible support. IG Punjab said that the income from the police resources is being spent in a better way for the welfare of the force and educational scholarships are being provided to the children of the employees from the Punjab Police Welfare Fund.

IG Punjab said that they would spend more than before on the welfare of the force, the employees should fulfill their responsibility for the education of children. IG Punjab added that in return for all these welfare measures, the department only requires the best performance of duties, go ahead and stop the hand of the oppressor and provide protection to the oppressed citizens.