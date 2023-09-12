World Suicide Prevention Day: Suicide result of a psychological disorder: experts

LAHORE:The World Suicide Prevention Day was observed on Monday with the underlying message to fight against depression through medical and psychiatric help to prevent suicidal thoughts especially in prevailing circumstances.

The Department of Psychiatry of Lahore General Hospital organised a suicide prevention awareness walk here in which a large number of doctors and paramedical staff were present. Prof Jodat Saleem, MS Prof Nudrat Sohail, HoD Psychiatry Dr Faiza Athar, Dr Usama, Dr Rafi, Dr Anila, Dr Farhana and Shahnaz Dar were present. The participants displayed awareness banners and placards while this year's theme is ‘Instilling Hope Through Action’.

The Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that instead of going to so-called spiritual healers for Taweez and goons, people should take medical advice and get treatment from doctors and psychiatrists for their psychological problems and depression so that they could rid themselves of their mental health issues and negative thinking of suicide due to depression. He said that suicide is also a psychological disorder which happens due to various socio-economic factors and situations of human mind which compels him to end life. Principal LGH said that it is not appropriate to associate suicide with poverty and economic hardship and no one can attempt to end the life only on this basis.

Medical experts said that the rate of suicide in America, Japan, Great Britain and other developed countries is higher than that of poor countries. To solve this problem, we must consider and promote the teachings of Islam. Prof Zafar highlighted that the teachings of Allah Almighty in the Holy Quran are also that a person should not despair in any situation which will have terrible consequences. He said that on contrary to religious teachings under the pressure of the situation, people go for the shortcuts for the treatment of their deprivations, diseases and the realisation of their dreams, which is not a solution to the problem but causes many social and moral disorders that lead to suicide.

Prof Jodat Saleem and MS Prof Nudrat Sohail said that LGH has a state-of-the-art Psychiatric Ward where senior doctors are available to treat patients so for depression they should prefer to consult with psychiatrists and their families should also motivate them in this regard. It is also important to pay special attention to the patient, comfort and counsel him so that one should not lose his life due to loneliness.

HoD Psychiatry Department Dr Faiza Athar highlighted that according to the the World Health Organisation report, annually 10 lakh people globally try to end their lives and the purpose of celebrating this World Day is also to raise public awareness to reduce the incidents of suicide. She said that according to another review report, 3,000 people commit suicide every day around the world in which people between the ages of 15 and 44 are included in large numbers.

She said that the causes of suicide include accidental trauma, drug use and relationship breakdown, financial problems, sudden death of a loved one and lack of mental balance. Principal PGMI said that it has been observed that people commit suicide in developed countries who do not face economic problems but they kill themselves because of the uniformity of the situation. He said that it is also the responsibility of the benefactors and rich people of the society to help the disadvantaged and poor ones to stand on their feet, earn employment and help them for a better future. He said that in the beginning of Islam, the economic conditions of Muslims were not good and history shows that in Makkah and Madinah, despite extreme financial difficulties there was no concept of suicide. Prof Al-Fareed clarified that suicide is forbidden in Islam and a person who commits this sin is guilty of murdering the whole human life and he is punished the same as killing a person for no reason.

He mentioned that the same order of the Holy Qur'an applies to him, in which it is said that ‘If someone kills a human being unjustly, it is as if he killed the whole of humanity and if a person saves the life of one person, it is as if he saved the life of the entire humanity.’ At the end of the Walk, awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the participants and patient counselling was also done.