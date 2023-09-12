LAHORE:Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C, while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 25.4°C.