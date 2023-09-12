Intermediate result tomorrow

LAHORE:Intermediate Part-II results will be announced tomorrow (Wednesday), while Intermediate Part-I results will be announced on October 10.
According to BISE Lahore official sources, Intermediate Second Annual Examinations will be started on 20th October, 2023. Admission forms for the examinations will be submitted from 14th September. Admission forms with single fee can be submitted till 25th September while admission forms with double fee can be submitted from 26th to 29th September. The admission form with triple fee can be submitted from September 30th to October 3.
